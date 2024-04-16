Henry Cavill talks about life at 41, ‘I've got a lot of direction’

Henry Cavill gets candid about getting older

Henry Cavill is clearly enjoying getting older, with “direction.”



The actor, 40, talked about his current phase of life while his session with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith from the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday.

"I'm enjoying this stage of my life very much so," the Man of Steel star shared. "I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more -- more direction now."

He added, "One of the advantages of getting older is that you have the beauty of hindsight. And now with my career especially, I've got a lot of direction. I've got my hands on the steering wheel a lot more."

According to the outlet, Cavill may have referenced his powerless position in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe, from which he was dropped as Superman in 2022.

Just weeks before the announcement, the British actor had appeared in a Black Adam post-credit cameo opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."