Billie Eilish confuses fans with multiple PDAs at Coachella

Billie Eilish exhibit PDAs with different influencers at Coachella

Billie Eilish is giving mixed signals regarding her love life as the singer was spotted getting close with two different influencers at Coachella.



The Bad Guy singer was seen in several TikTok videos packing PDA with Quenlin Blackwell and Odessa A’zion during her time at the annual music festival in Indio, Calif., over the weekend.

The hitmaker was captured grabbing Blackwell, 23 by the face to give her a quick peck and then pushing her away standing amidst the crowd in one intimate video.

Another clip caught Eilish, 22, and A’zion, 23, in a trance while dancing and holding each other close.

Fans reacted to the songstress’ multiple PDAs with speculations of their own.

“Let’s face it, they’re all [together with] each other. Good fun,” one speculator wrote on reddit, while another joined, “Good to see she can be herself and do her thing.”

“YES BILLIE my queen living her best life,” a third added as a fourth wrote, “I’m here for this.”

Feeling wholesome over Eilish’s smooch with Blackwell, a fan wrote, “The way this kiss is done and how she turns away is giving some fanfic realness right here.”

A fan even thought the three to be in a relationship together, writing, “At this point, I think they’re a throuple.”