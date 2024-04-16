Justin Bieber makes unexpected comeback at Coachella after 2 years

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a sensational return to the stage at Coachella, making a memorable appearance during Tems' set at the renowned festival in Indio, California on Sunday night.



The 30-year-old pop sensation, who recently gained attention for kissing friend Jaden Smith on the neck, delivered a brief but electrifying performance alongside Tems.

Bieber's appearance marked a significant moment, as it comes nearly two years after he revealed his battle with temporary facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Joined by WizKid, the duo treated the enthusiastic crowd to a rendition of their chart-topping hit, Essence, captivating thousands in attendance with their dynamic onstage presence.

Even Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, couldn't contain her excitement, sharing a video of her husband's comeback performance on social media with the endearing caption: "Oh hey baby."

Fans erupted with excitement as Justin took the stage during Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems' set at Coachella.

Bieber's return to the spotlight signals a newfound enthusiasm for performing, evident from his surprise six-song set at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto back in February.

However, his journey back to the stage hasn't been without challenges.

In an emotional Instagram video, Bieber shared his diagnosis and the impact it had on his ability to eat and move his facial muscles.