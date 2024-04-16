Cara Delevingne corrects botched tattoo after fans notice nightmare typo

Cara Delevingne's topless tattoo display sparks typo concerns among fans.

Cara Delevingne made a striking appearance at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, where she revealed the corrected version of her previously botched tattoo.

Last year, the model garnered attention when fans noticed a spelling error in her arm tattoo, which was intended to depict an Italian word meaning 'semi-conscious state'.

However, Delevingne appears to have rectified the typo, as she showcased at the awards ceremony.

The model donned a strappy, backless gown, drawing attention to her arm where the tattoo had been amended.

By adding a thicker line to an existing triangle inking, she covered the misspelled word.

During the event, Delevingne posed for several photographs, providing a clear view of the corrected tattoo, signaling that the issue had been resolved.

Last year, the British supermodel posed topless to showcase a new abstract tattoo of a woman's face on her arm, positioned above the letters 'Dormiveglia' – an Italian term denoting a 'semi-conscious state.'

Alongside the word, the tattoo featured a dictionary definition, but the discrepancy arose when tattoo artist Matteo Nangeroni substituted the word 'waking' with 'walking,' altering the intended meaning.

The modified phrase now read: 'Dormiveglia: The space that stretches between sleeping and walking.'