Bella Hadid triumphs in Texas Rodeo, earns 2 buckles

Bella Hadid makes three finals, earns two buckles in Texas.

Bella Hadid, has added a unique frm of accolade to her repertoire.

Following her impressive performance at a recent rodeo event in Fort Worth, Texas, Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, took to social media to share her daughter's success.

Yolanda posted a photo of her proudly displaying the two buckles she earned after making three finals at the rodeo.

In her caption, she expressed her pride in Bella's achievements, referring to her as "my cow girl."

The proud mom also included snapshots featuring with her rider boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, both donning cowboy hats and rodeo attire.

One of the photos showcased the couple holding hands while riding their respective horses.

Banuelos shared a video featuring Bella riding bay roan stallion Metallic Tito, demonstrating her remarkable skills in the saddle.

In his caption, he lauded her performance, noting her achievement of making three finals at her first trip to Fort Worth and expressing his pride with the hashtag "#proud."

This accomplishment marks Bella's initial step toward securing her first three buckles in rodeo competition.