Brooke Shields discusses impact of alcoholic mother on her persona

Brooke Shields opens up to Oprah Winfrey about her mother.

Brooke Shields was recently spotted exuding style while navigating the streets of New York City alongside a friend on Monday.

Shields' fashionable appearance follows her recent revelations during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she discussed the impact of her mother's alcoholism on her upbringing, revealing how it shaped her into a 'people pleaser.'

Reflecting on her experiences, Shields expressed how it took her decades to realize that she couldn't change her mother's behavior.

She described the impact of her upbringing as profoundly damaging, noting that it shaped her personality and tendencies.

Drawing from her autobiography, she explained how being raised in such an environment influenced her self-expression, likening herself to a "golden retriever puppy" eager to please and fix others' problems.

She admitted to feeling vigilant and constantly striving to ensure the contentment of those around her.

