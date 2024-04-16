Uma Thurman shows support to Drake amid Rick Ross feud

Uma Thurman responds to Drake amid Rick Ross feud

Uma Thurman has recently showed support to Drake amid Rick Ross feud.



On Sunday, Drake uploaded a photo to his Instagram Story, inspired from 2003's Kill Bill: Volume 1.

In the picture, Uma's character of The Bride was shown surrounded by several armed assailants, in reference to rapper's many ongoing disputes with Kendrick Lamar and others.

Uma responded to Drake with a photo of her Kill Bill costume to her Instagram Stories, tagging Drake.

She captioned it, "Need this?"

"Yes pls. The pen is Hattori Hanzō," replied Drake in a repost, comparing his lyrical skills to the famed samurai.

Drake's post came shortly after his alleged leaked diss track, titled Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50) surfaced on social media, per Rolling Stone.

In the song, Drake seemingly responded to several of his adversaries — including both Kendrick and Rick.

Rick shared his reaction with track Champagne Moments, which was also teased on Akademiks' Twitch stream.

In this track, Rick apparently accused Drake of having "ghostwriters," alleging he got plastic surgery on his nose, and claimed mentor Lil Wayne "gave [Drake] the juice".

After re-sharing Uma photo, Drake also used Instagram to joke about some of Rick's shots, uploading an apparent text exchange with his mother, Sandi Graham, in which she playfully asked Drake about the alleged nose job, reported via Billboard.

“It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it," said Drake in response.