Angelina Jolie shares insight into her 'stay gold' new tattoo: Pics

Angelina Jolie's kids love to work on their mother's set

Angelina Jolie has recently shared insight into her new tattoo during the opening night of The Outsiders on Broadway.



In the photos shared via PEOPLE magazine, the Tomb Raider actress was seen posing for the camera alongside her youngest 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet.

As Angelina raised her hand to set her front hair, there her new ink could be seen clearly which read, "Stay Gold".

Allure magazine explained the line is from the S.E. Hinton book The Outsiders and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola movie that the Broadway show is based on.

On April 11, speaking to PEOPLE at an event in New York, Angelina praised her daughter, calling her a "tough assistant"



"She'll correct me. She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this," revealed the Maleficent actress.

Angelina talked about her daughter's work, adding, "She takes it very, very seriously."



On April 14, Justin Levine, who works alongside Angelina and her daughter on The Outsiders, unveiled a "Stay Gold" tattoo of his own on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote over top the black-and-white photo of the fresh ink, "Never thought I'd see the day."

Meanwhile, on the opening night, Angelina bought the "stay gold" ethos to life by wearing a golden Chloé x Atelier Jolie dress that she complemented it with a vintage cape in a warm rust colour.

The actress accessorised with mixed metal earrings for added warmth and wore her honey blonde hair down and loose around her shoulders.