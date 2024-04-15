Kate Middleton's brother shares new post to delight 'saddened' Catherine

Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton hopes to return to public eye soon

James Middleton, who's celebrating his 37th birthday on Monday (today), has shared a mesmerising post to bring smile on his cancer-stricken sister Kate Middleton's face after the future Queen's new heart-wrenching statement.

Taking to his Instagram, James shared a rare photograph of his baby boy Inigo, whom he shares with his wife Alizee Thevenet.



Kate's brother wrote a meaningful caption: "Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs."

James was Kate's first family member to publicly wish his sister well, saying: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."



In new post, he appears with his son Inigo, who was born in October 2023. James covers his kid's face with a white heart emoji in the photograph.

His new post comes days after the Princess of Wales expressed her shock and sadness in a statement following the Sydney attack that saw a knifeman stab six people to death.

Kate, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy, expressed her deep sorrow following the appalling incident at Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction.



The statement, shared on Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter), read: "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W and C."