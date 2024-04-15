Kim Kardashians' fans 'sick' of seeing North in gaudy style: Photos

Kim Kardashian posts a photo of her daughter on social media

Kim Kardashian fans have recently expressed their dismay after she uploaded a photo of her 10-year-old daughter North on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality star posted a stylish photo of her daughter while she posed for the camera.

In the photo, North could be seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls T-shirt while accessorising with embellished crystal earrings, rings and bracelets on both wrists. She completed her look with a bejeweled headpiece, a crystal choker and a chunky necklace.

Kim also shared a black-and-white shot of the same photo of North under the same post.

In the caption, the SKIMs founder wrote, "Stylist of the year."

Following the post, fans dropped their views in the comment section, with one said, "Anyone else tired of seeing her ? Poor girl."



"Nothing cute about this kid. So sick of seeing her," another remarked.

A third user added, "She’s a little kid she looks like she’s 20 with piercings on her face."

In October, North discussed about her dream of following in her mom's fashion footsteps in her first solo cover story for i-D as she talked about her future career possibilities.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um ... Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer," she told the outlet.

North added, “I'm going to do art on the side. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."