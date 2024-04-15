Meghan Markle fighting ‘losing battle’ with Prince Harry amid reunion plans

Meghan Markle predicts Prince Harry will ‘regret’ major decision

Meghan Markle is afraid that Prince Harry, who is set to visit the UK next month, will have his heart broken once again.



The Duke of Sussex is planning a reconciliation with his estranged brother Prince William and Kate Middleton but Meghan believes she will be left to pick up the pieces, per an insider quoted by OK! Magazine.

“Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences,” the insider told the outlet. “But she thinks he’s making a big mistake.”

The insider shared that while Meghan “obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things.”

Kate announced in end of March that she is diagnosed with cancer and is in the earlier stages of preventative treatment.

Following the announcement, Harry and Meghan issued a statement of support for the ailing princess.

However, the source added that Meghan is still hurt and has no plans to forgive the royal family for what they did.