King Charles decides to take major risk to strengthen reign

King Charles has been warned against extensive travel by his doctors

King Charles III could put his life on risk to strengthen his reign as he wants to visit to Samoa even after receiving a warning from his medical team.

The 75-year-old monarch is determined to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa on October 21, taking major risk during his battle with cancer.

The King is reportedly turning a deaf ear to medical advice for his commitment to the duty even if he has been warned against extensive travel by his doctors.

The Prince of Wales has already cut back on his royal duties due to the Princess of Wales' own battle with cancer and other working royals aren’t deemed senior enough step in for the King at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a source told Express UK.

"Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate’s health, and although Anne and other working royals are doing a great job stepping in to plug the gaps at home," according to the source.

"They are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth."

The visit is deemed crucial for maintaining Australia's allegiance to the Commonwealth, particularly as calls for a republic gain momentum in Australia.



"King Charles's presence at both the Commonwealth meeting and in Australia is viewed as instrumental in preserving Commonwealth unity," the source said.

"Despite medical advice recommending against travelling long distances, particularly due to the time difference which can add to exhaustion, the King remains resolute in his decision to undertake the trip."



Charles, 75, was confirmed to attend the 27th CHOGM on October 21–25 before his cancer diagnosis. This meeting will be the first under his leadership.

CHOGM consists of 56 member countries from across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific and will be the first time the high-level meeting will be hosted by a small island state in Samoa.

About King's visit, Buckingham Palace has already said "nothing is ruled in or out" with future engagements planned "subject to doctors advice".