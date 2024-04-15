Hailey Bieber debuts new hair look for Coachella 2024

Hailey Bieber channels new hair ahead of Coachella 2024

Hailey Bieber recently pulled off short hair at Coachella this year, using it as a moment to debut her new haircut.

The Rhode founder who previously stepped out in a much darker hair shade of brunette, chopped off her locks, circling back to chin-length hair.

Her haircut appeared to be equal on all ends, referred to as the definitive Baroque Bob that never goes wrong.

While she channeled a completely new look at the festival, Hailey might not be the first one to do it.

According to Vogue, more than a dozen celebrities have recently gone ‘shorter’ with their hair, including Ayo Edebiri, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s wife took to her Instagram, showcasing new hair look with various poses in the wardrobe.

Bieber also offered an insight into the festival, posting a carousal of pictures from Coachella 2024.

Fans stopped by the comments section, leaving heartfelt notes for the celebrity.

One fan praised her for serving looks, noting: “SHORT HAIR LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU”

While another chimed in, adding: “SO PRETTY HAILEY”

A third gushed: “Gorg!!!! That hair is giving!!!!!!!”