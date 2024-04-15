Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani face a big challenge in their marital life

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are struggling to find a suitable surrogate in order to welcome their first child together.

As reported by Life & Style, the source claimed that the couple "have been wanting a baby of their own for years now."

An insider added, "They’ve had surrogates on board, but something always seems to fall through at the last minute. It’s been a struggle."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rich Girl singer has three children – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

However, after tying the knot with Blake in 2021, Gwen and the Nobody But You singer were trying to conceive but it did not work out.

Now, the celebrity couple even struggling to expand their family with the help of a surrogate.

The source shared, "It must be a complicated situation. Maybe something just didn’t feel right for Gwen or for Blake or for both of them."

"In one instance, friends say Gwen wanted to use a surrogate in California and Blake wanted someone far removed from Hollywood," an insider claimed.

The report further stated, "In another case, the surrogate backed out because of the pressure. When it doesn’t work out, it’s wrenching for Gwen and Blake."