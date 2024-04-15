Nelly Furtado falls from stage during Coachella 2024 performance

Nelly Furtado falls off stage during live performance

Nelly Furtado recently took to her Instagram to show off her bloodied finger following her fall during Coachella 2024 performance.

Speaking of her ‘dramatic’ performance, Furtado captioned the photo: “Literally left it all on the stage,” she wrote, “including my blood.”

In the footage that went viral on social media, the singer could be seen belting out the lyric “movin’ my body like a nympho” prior to tripping off the stage.

However, she recovered quickly, adding, “I say it right, now do what I say.”

Fans saw the celebrity fall after joining Dom Dolla to perform their single, Eat Your Man.

Furtado shared the footage of herself stumbling on her own Instagram Story, quipping: “Eat your man…not the stage.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement following Furtado’s energetic performance.

They took to the comments section, adding heartfelt notes under her post.

One fan wrote: “I love her!!! I have read little bit about her, I think she should come back with something”

While another gushed: “Ya she’s still the coolest”

Commenting on the celebrity’s ‘iconic’ pants, a third chimed in: “Those pants are iconic”