Princess Anne ‘quietly’ continues royal duties despite health concerns

Princess Anne is trudging on despite her stressful responsibilities towards the monarchy amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The Princess Royal, who is reportedly undertaking 55 of the 78 duties in the April and May this year, is trying to keep calm and carry on.

Royal commentator Gertrude Daly told GB News that Anne has “always quietly done royal duties without much pomp and circumstance.”

“The Princess Royal is a workhorse. She will be 74 in August, an age when most people are retired,” she said of the royal. “She has an innate sense of duty, toward the Crown, toward her Sovereign.

Daly continued, “Anne is doing what she has been doing since age 18. She has her charities, her patronages, and she undertakes engagements on behalf of the sovereign. She is an integral part of the Royal Family.”

Previously, Wellbeing experts at GoSmokeFree expressed concerns over the health of the Princess Royal, who is left to do the “heavy lifting” in the absence of the King, Kate and Prince William.

“While Her Royal Highness is well-known for being the most hard-working royal, we are deeply concerned for her wellbeing and worry Princess Anne may be on the brink of burnout,” they said.