Hannah Waddingham shuts down photographer asking to ‘show leg’

Hannah Waddingham didn't hold back when she encountered a disrespectful photographer at the Olivier Awards.



Deadline reported on Monday, April 15, the Ted Lasso star was asked by a photographer to "show leg" while posing for pictures at the Royal Albert Hall.

Waddingham wasted no time in addressing the inappropriate comment, confronting the photographer in front of onlookers.

A video captured by a fan at the event showed her response to the distasteful request, "Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man," she pointed out.

The Emmy-winning actress didn't mince words as she firmly rejected the photographer's request, "Don’t be a d*** otherwise I’ll move off."

"Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No," she asserted before walking away, ignoring the photographer.

After the video circulated on social media platform, users on X, formerly Twitter, expressed their support for Waddingham's response.

One user lauded her for standing up to the rude photographer, "I’m glad she called him out! And I’m glad her friend Michael Ball was there to give her a hug; I’m sure she needed it in that moment."

Another user chimed in, "The snapper wanted her to show some leg and she politely said he wouldn’t ask a man to do that. Good for her. Creepy old man."

Meanwhile a third user raved over the actress for standing for herself, "I could not love her more! I absolutely LOVE that she stands her ground and will not let people treat her like crap."

In addition to addressing the incident, Waddingham kicked off the glamorous evening by hosting the London theatre awards that night.