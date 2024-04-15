Justin Bieber, Wizkid make surprise stage appearance at Coachella

Justin Bieber joins forces with Tems and Wizkid for Essence

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance alongside Wizkid during Tems’ performance on Sunday, April 14 at Coachella 2024.



The Nigerian singer-songwriter called in the big guns, stepping onto the stage for a performance of her hit Essence.

Fans went gaga after witnessing their entry, pouring in love for the Canadian singer on social media.

One fan exclaimed: “THE SCREAMS JUSTIN EVERYONE IS MISSING YOUUUU.”

Another chimed in, adding: “When he’s back on that stage doing what he was born to do, everything in the world seems a little better & brighter. Seriously. I hope he’s enjoyed the time he’s taken for himself, but that Legend better feel that love & know HE. IS. MISSED.”

While a third gushed: “We want jb back”

Tems previously took to X, formerly known as Twitter to celebrate the big night with a special surprise for her fans.



She warned: “Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight.”

The track which was released back in 2020, dominated Billboard’s charts nine months after its release.

The song better known as the “slow-burner” made history along the way, cracking the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first Afrobeats songs to do so.