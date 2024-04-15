Justin Bieber, Wizkid make surprise stage appearance at Coachella

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance alongside Wizkid during Tems’ performance on Sunday, April 14 at Coachella 2024.
The Nigerian singer-songwriter called in the big guns, stepping onto the stage for a performance of her hit Essence.
Fans went gaga after witnessing their entry, pouring in love for the Canadian singer on social media.
One fan exclaimed: “THE SCREAMS JUSTIN EVERYONE IS MISSING YOUUUU.”
Another chimed in, adding: “When he’s back on that stage doing what he was born to do, everything in the world seems a little better & brighter. Seriously. I hope he’s enjoyed the time he’s taken for himself, but that Legend better feel that love & know HE. IS. MISSED.”
While a third gushed: “We want jb back”
Tems previously took to X, formerly known as Twitter to celebrate the big night with a special surprise for her fans.
She warned: “Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight.”
The track which was released back in 2020, dominated Billboard’s charts nine months after its release.
The song better known as the “slow-burner” made history along the way, cracking the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first Afrobeats songs to do so.
Will Smith made a surprise appearance while performing the title track of the 1997 film alongside J Balvin
Princess is left to do ‘heavy lifting’ amid royal family health crisis
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist revealed on Friday that they would be heading for divorce
Prince William has already set in motion plans for King Charles' beloved estate
Bianca Censori's ex-boyfriend opened up about the model's life before fame
Don Mancini, who created the 'Chucky' series, hints at a twist in potential season four plot