Prince William future plans brings cancer-stricken King Charles to tears

Prince William plans for the future brings King Charles to tears

Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, has plans for the future which has appeared to put his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, at ease.

The monarch was moved to tears as his eldest son made a poignant remark about his beloved estate, the Duchy of Cornwall.

In clip from the ITV documentary, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, William was seen talking to the generational farmer Mervyn Keeling about the future of the estate.

“I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it's really important, the family angle, I really do,” William had said.

Upon seeing the clip, Charles was visibly moved as he remarked, “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it.”

He continued, “I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile.”

William has taken charge of the estate after becoming the Duke of Cornwall, and has already started making plans for it.

Back in February, William announced plans to build homes on Duchy of Cornwall land to tackle homelessness in the South West of England.