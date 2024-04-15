Gisele Bundchen to attend Met Gala with new beau Joaquim Valente?

Gisele Bündchen will not be missing out on this year’s Met Gala and may even have a special plus one accompanying her.

The Brazilian model, 42, who attended the 2023 Met Gala solo, is speculated to bring her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, reported Page Six.

Bündchen, who finalised her divorce in October 2022 from husband Tom Brady, sparked a romance with Valente in June 2023.

While the dating began later on, the Miami-based jiu-jitsu instructor made headlines in November 2022, after he was spotted in Costa Rica with the former Victoria’s Secrets model alongside her two children with Brady.

Multiple sources at the time refuted the claims that there was anything romantic involved. Moreover, the model herself slammed the dating rumours in a Vanity Fair cover story in March 2023.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said of the rumours with Joaquim. She also added that she was “so grateful to know” the jiu-jitsu trainer and his brothers who “helped me and helped my kids” and “have become great friends.”

Last year, the mom of two attended the Met Gala for the first time in 15 years without Tom Brady. It remains to be seen if Valente will be next to her as she walks up the steps of the Met.