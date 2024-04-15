'Chucky' creator teases season 4: 'Already pitched it to the network'

Don Marcini is excited for 'Chucky' Season 4

Chucky fanatics, brace yourselves for a potential season four!

Chucky is reportedly in talks for season four with the new idea already pitched to the network by the series creator Don Mancini, The Direct reported on Sunday.

While the third season of the horror series is still airing its late episodes, Mancini dropped a tantalising hint at what’s to come.

"There’s very little I can say about that. I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it," he created curiosity ahead of the confirmation of the fourth season, keeping details tightly under wraps.

"I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do," he revealed.

In addition to the swirling hype around the new season, the creator piqued interest by teasing what’s next in store.

"I think it’s really fun, new, and again, another left turn in terms of what we’ve been doing so far," Marcini added.

However, for the time being he quashed any hopes for the new season, "We don’t know the status of the show yet. So again, fingers crossed that we will get picked up, right?"

As fans eagerly await confirmation, the remaining four episodes of season three started airing on April 10. The season was split into two parts as production was interrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.