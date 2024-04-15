Travis Kelce lifts Taylor Swift into air at Coachella: See Footage

Travis Kelce picks up Taylor Swift during Coachella date

Travis Kelce exhibited a sample of his strength in love and fans are in complete awe.



The NFL star lifted his girlfriend Taylor Swift up in the air during their night out at Coachella in Indio, Calif., Saturday night.

In a video recorded by a fan, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be spotted chatting to the popstar before picking her up like it was nothing, making it easy for her to get a view of the stage where Dom Dolla was playing.

The Lover singer held on to her drink, looked around before Travis put her back down.

Fans were immediately amazed and rushed to react to the captured moment.

One X user wrote, “And just held her there like it was nothing.”

“Whelp. That’s it. Can’t get any better than this,” a second one commented.

A fourth highlighted, “Hooray! Taylor no longer is the giant in the room! Travis picked her up with ease as if she was a small child!”

Swift and Kelce’s, both 34, Coachella hangout alone shocked fans over the weekend.

The couple was first spotted dancing side stage during Jack Antanoff’s band Bleachers’ performance, according to Page Six.