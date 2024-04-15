Megan Fox advises girls not to ‘waste your energy on boys’

Megan Fox shares relationship advice

Megan Fox has some words of advice for the ladies.



The actress shared what she thinks of relationships with men a month after confirming the end of her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers alum, 37, advised women not to “waste” their energy on men during a session with E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival on Saturday.

“I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys,” she said.

“All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself,” the mom-of-three added.

Even MGK, 33, reacted to Megan’s advice after the actress re-shared the clip of the interview to her Instagram, writing, “Life advice from a relationship expert”, on which the musician commented, '”PREACH.”

meganfox/Instagram

Megan, who has referred to Kelly as her “twin flame” in the past, shared another post to her Instagram on Saturday.

She captioned her post “twin flames” posing in front of a mirror in several photos, suggesting herself as her own twin flame now.

