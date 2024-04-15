Matthew McConaughey on how fatherhood made him a better actor

Matthew McConaughey reflects on his journey as a father to three children

Matthew McConaughey has recently explained how fatherhood has made him a “better actor”.



Speaking to PEOPLE for its 50th anniversary special issue, the Interstellar actor, who shares three children with wife Camila Alves McConaughey, said, “Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time.”

“Their questions are innocent,” he continued.

Matthew stated, “I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my four-year-old kid goes, 'What'd you do today?' I cannot tell them what the show's really about, it's not age-appropriate.”

“So, I have to go into a parable for them,” remarked the 54-year-old.

The Mud actor mentioned, “I had to become a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in.”

Matthew noted, “As you become a parent, what do you end up watching? You end up watching mostly what your kids are watching, and so I was like, 'Man, I've never been a part of an animated film,' and I like doing voice work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Fool’s Gold actor shared valuable advice he would give his younger self.

The actor told the outlet, “I wouldn't tell him. I'd let him figure it out the same way I did. Take feeder roads off the highway. Get confused, get frustrated, feel lost and overcome it.”

“I think the amount of sweat that I got there, or blood that was drawn, was healthy for me,” he added.