Michael B. Jordan to star in Ryan Coogler’s new thriller

Michael B. Jordan to star in new thriller

Michael B. Jordan shook hands with Ryan Coogler once again.



The filmmaker has joined hands with the Black Panther star for an untitled Warner Bros. supernatural thriller, according to Deadline.

Even though the storyline is being kept under wraps, it has been teased that the filming of the thriller has been started.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the cinematographer on-set, shared a photo from the production set on Instagram, hinting that the filming is already in works.

“Get ready,” Arkapaw captioned the post on the social media platform.

This won't be Jordan's first movie with Coogler, in fact, the star has acted in several other movies for the filmmaker, including 2013’s Fruitvale Station, 2015’s Creed, and 2018’s Black Panther.

As per the outlet, Coogler’s thriller will be launched in theaters on March 7, 2025, and the film stars Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Wunmi Mosaku besides Jordan.

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler has won four NAACP Image Awards, four Black Reel Awards, and is a two-time Oscar nominee. Additionally, the filmmaker is nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe Awards.