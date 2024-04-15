Rick Ross hits back at Drake with more after rappers denial of nose job

Rick Ross comes back at Drake with more

Rick Ross seems to have more on Drake than the rapper may have expected



The Lyrical Eazy rapper shared a video of his luxurious swimming pool with a yellow nose emoji, writing BBL Drizzy and tagged the (drake) at @champagnepapi, in response to Drake’s answer to his claims of nose job he made in his Champagne Moments single.

“I just realised BBL Drizzy called his mommy on me,” The Boss artist wrote on the clip.

“He shared their text messages between each other. Ah, cupcake Drake. Tell your momma you stayed out past your curfew, white boy,” he taunted.

“You wanted to hang at the park with the n—as, smoke weed with the n—as while we washed our old school Chevys, white boy. You got a Chevy, white boy? I doubt it,' he said in the video.

“But, anyway, big nose. Boy you had 25% body fat with a carved-out six piece. Stop, we know what time it is. That s**t cost 40 bands.”

“Stop, but tell your momma… tell your old girl she a beautiful lady. I told you that before and I meant that, but you tell your momma, white boy, you stayed out at the park too late and you can’t call her when you get in this s**t. This s**t too deep to call your momma, white boy.”

Ross also took a photo of the Spin U About rapper's Instagram account on another story and added some diamond chains atop, writing “Who nose?”

Ross’ response came after Drake took to social media and shared a conversation with her mother denying getting a nose job and making some other allegation at the rapper.