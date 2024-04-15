Drake reacts to Rick Ross’ nose job allegations

Drake pushed back Rick Ross and false 'nosejob' claims

Drake handled the latest hit by Rick Ross with humour.



Ross, 48, started an online beef accusing the God's Plan hitmaker of getting a nose job in his Champagne Moments single.

The track’s lyrics see Ross calling Drake, 37, a “white boy,” and rapping “That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose.”

Drake responded to the claims with a slight touch of humour, taking to social media Sunday a text conversation with his mother denying the rumours.

Champagnepapi/Instagram

“Aubs- the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today,” his mom joked.

“I can’t believe you would get one without me … cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this too?”

Drake replied, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma.”

He then called out Ross, making allegations on the rapper of using a diabetic drug in return “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with.”

“He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist,' he claimed adding, 'he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Drake even tagged Ross on the Instagram Story writing, “You’re one nosey goof.”