Keanu Reeves exhibits PDA with girlfriend at rare red carpet outing

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant together

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are so much in love.



The John Wick actor and the visual artist were spotted out together during their appearance on Saturday at the 2024 MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) Gala in Los Angeles.

Reeves, 59, and Grant, 54, made their appearance stunning posing for photos during the rare outing, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Grant looked gorgeous in a sky blue gown that looked chic with cutouts on the side. The artist styled her grey tresses back in a braided bun and opted for a subtle glam with a pale pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Reeves wore his go-to dark blue suit. He paired the ensemble with a pair of brown boots and grey scarf. The Matrix alum also showed off his new shorter haircut, which he got for his upcoming role.

In a blink of an eye, the couple shared an intimate moment with a sweet kiss, as per the outlet. The pair proceeded to pose with other attendees after going inside.

Reeves and Grant, who made their last appearance in November 2023 at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala presented By Gucci, have been dating since 2011.