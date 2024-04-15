Sarah Jessica Parker Nominated for Olivier Award skips for On-Screen Duties

Sarah Jessica Parker's absence at the Olivier Awards on Sunday evening raised eyebrows, as the acclaimed actress had to jet back to the United States to kick off filming for the new season of And Just Like That.



Nominated for Best Actress for her West End debut in Plaza Suite alongside her husband Matthew Broderick, Parker unfortunately missed out on the chance to celebrate her achievement.

The couple's romantic comedy at the Savoy Theatre, which commenced in January and saw its final performance on Saturday night, garnered praise from audiences.

The actress had to leave promptly due to her delayed start on the spin-off series, emphasizing the tight schedule that prompted her immediate return to New York.

She had informed the organizers of the Olivier Awards in advance that she wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony due to her commitments.

Competing in a tough category, she faced strong contenders such as Laura Donnelly, Sophie Okonedo, and Sheridan Smith.

However, the Best Actress award ultimately went to Sarah Snook for her remarkable solo performance in Oscar Wilde's The Picture Of Dorian Gray, where she portrayed all 26 characters.