Wynonna Judd’s daughter believes her mother ‘blocked’ her number

Wynonna Judd's daughter believes law authorities treated her differently because of her 'pedigree'

Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley has recently alleged that her musician mother won’t even take her calls.



Speaking to The Post, Grace revealed, “I think she’s blocked my number.”

For the unversed, Grace was arrested on April 5 for indecent exposure and now held in Alabama’s Elmore County Jail.

This week, Grace was accused of an additional soliciting prostitution, per jail records.

“My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs,” said Grace.

She continued, “My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy thing.”

Grace, who said she lives “here, there and everywhere,” is being held on a $2,000 cash bail.

Wynonna’s daughter revealed no one from her famous family, “including her actress aunt Ashley Judd, or her brother Elijah, a “game warden in the state of Tennessee,” has contacted her.

Reflecting on her grandmother’s demise, Grace mentioned, “I don’t know if when my grandma shot herself, she like cursed me.”

Sharing details about holding an explicit sign on the side of the road in the Montgomery suburb of Millbrook, Grace maintained, “I was doing it honestly. I literally had a sign that was like, ‘Help me with my ride.’”

While discussing about dressing indecently, Grace stated, “I was wearing a bra, ok? On top of my bra, I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt. There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras.”

“On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt. Nothing was exposed,” she remarked.

Grace reflected authorities treating her differently because of her pedigree.

“Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they’re trying to throw the book at me. It’s like, ‘Let me do everything I can to make your life hell,’” she added.