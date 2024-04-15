Peter Andre beams with joy in adorable snap with newborn daughter

Peter Andre shares heartwarming first photos of daughter.

Peter Andre took to Instagram last Thursday to share a heartwarming throwback photo of himself and wife Emily, taken "moments before" she gave birth.

In the snapshot, Emily was radiant in a medical gown while Peter, adorned in staff scrubs, tenderly kissed her cheek and placed a protective hand on her bump.

Captioning the image with affection, Peter wrote, "Moments before... Emily... always smiling. @dr_emily_official."

The couple welcomed their third child together, and Peter's fifth overall, on April 2, with the announcement made the following day.

The touching images captured moments shortly after her birth, with Emily breastfeeding the baby girl while Peter, donned in a scrub hat, cradled her in his arms.



In his column for new! magazine, he revealed that they were yet to decide on a name for their newborn daughter.

Expressing their joy and gratitude, Peter shared, "It's the moment we've been waiting for – our newest arrival is here!

We welcomed our beautiful baby girl on Tuesday, April 2. We feel so overwhelmed right now, but mum and daughter are doing amazingly well. She weighed 7lb 3oz and is thankfully very healthy."

Peter also mentioned, "She still doesn't have a name, but she's as cute as a button."