Oprah Winfrey explores timeless ‘car giveaway’ meme: Deets inside

Oprah Winfrey looks over viral car giveaway meme: More inside

Oprah Winfrey has recently analysed her daytime talkshow’s memorable moments that become a timeless meme over the years.

Speaking to PEOPLE for the magazine’s 50th-anniversary special issue, Winfrey opened up about her car giveaway moment.

“That day, I had said to everyone in the audience, ‘Please don’t shake your boxes,’ because I knew that if you shook the boxes, you might be able to feel the keys moving around,” recalled the media mogul.

Winfrey stated, “Everybody opened the boxes at the same time. So, you were looking at the person next to you who got theirs, and you're like, ‘Oh, they got it. But I got it too.’”

Winfrey revealed that she only offered first 12 people in the audience a car.

“So, I was like, ‘You get a car, you get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car.’ Because people were confused,” shared the talkshow host.

Winfrey added, “We got to make it meaningful because by the time we gave away the cars, I was already operating with my producers with the philosophy that we do nothing that is not intentional.”

The talkshow host disclosed, “On the day of the giveaway, she’s going to wear her red Celine suit despite her best friend Gayle King’s initial disapproval.”

“I was like, 'I'm going to wear the red suit because the red suit matches the red bows.' And that was the best decision. That red suit. It has carried us through a couple of decades now,” shared Winfrey.

Earlier, in a 2022 interview on Pop Cultured episode, Winfrey mentioned, “That was one of the happiest days of my life.”



“It delights me, it makes me so happy, to see other people be happy and to be able to do that. That's one of the great joys of my life,” added Winfrey.