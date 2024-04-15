Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share steamy kiss after Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted indulging in public displays of affection during the Neon Carnival event in Indio, California on Saturday night.



The 34-year-old musician and the professional football player were not shy about their affection for each other, seen locking lips at the party.



Reports from TMZ indicate that the couple, who opted to skip the first night of the Coachella festival, attended to support Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, as his band Bleachers performed earlier in the evening.

Witnesses observed Swift and Kelce dancing and embracing each other during the set.

She demonstrated her support for another friend and collaborator, Ice Spice, who also took the stage at the festival.