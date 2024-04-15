Taylor Swift delivers raw reflections on past romance with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift on Sunday gave a sneak peek by sharing lyrics from one of the new songs, which seemed to allude to her breakup with former boyfriend Joe Alwyn.



The 34-year-old Style hitmaker had been in a relationship for six years before their unexpected split in early 2023.

Since then, Swift has moved on and is now romantically involved with NFL star Travis Kelce.

During promotion of special edition of her upcoming record, She took to social media platform X to share what appears to be new lyrics, writing: "I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all..."

The excitement surrounding Swift's album reached a fever pitch when the track list was unveiled in February.

With collaborations featuring artists such as Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, the album promises to deliver Swift's signature blend of emotional storytelling and catchy melodies.

One track titled So Long, London has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who speculate that it could be a nod to Swift's British-born ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Twitter erupted with playful interpretations of the song titles, with one user imagining Alwyn's reaction to seeing the tracklist.

The Tortured Poets Department is scheduled for release on April 19.

