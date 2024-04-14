Shawn Levy spills his favourite Taylor Swift ‘old school’ song

Shawn Levy dishes out his favourite Taylor Swift's track

Shawn Levy has recently spilled his favourite Taylor Swift’s song at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Levy, who is also a Swiftie, revealed, “I am a father of four girls, so I'm going old school: 'Never Grow Up’.”

While giving reference of Swift’s ballad off of her third studio album, Speak Now, the movie-maker said, “It has me on the floor crying every time.”

“It's a throwback,” added the 55-year-old.

Earlier, Levy reportedly met Swift via Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who is a close friend of Grammy winner.

In October, Levy told the outlet, “My daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24. So, Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives.”

“When Taylor asked me to be in the video for All Too Well, and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life,” he disclosed.

Gushing over Taylor, The Adam Project director stated, “You know what, as a dad of four girls, their collective fan-hood and mild obsession with Taylor is fine by me, because she's a good role model.”

“And most importantly, that woman wrote all of those songs herself. This is a true generational creative genius. She a force — and she's also a really fun hang,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Levy also shared he attended a Jets-Chiefs game during the most recent NFL season with Swift.