Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum don’t get along on AGT set: Here’s why

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum not friendly behind the scene on AGT show: Source

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum may appear friendly on American Got Talent but insiders claim the two don’t get along behind the scenes.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “They are civil and go online with plenty of showy selfies, but that's as far as it goes.”

Sofia reportedly joined the talent competition show as a judge in 2020 and is currently in her fifth season with the show.

Dishing out reason of their unfriendliness, the source told the outlet, “They don't have much in common besides their jobs on America's Got Talent and don't share the same tastes in style, mannerisms and especially food!”

“Heidi has dieted most of her life and she's strict about what goes in her body,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “A meal for her is raw veggies and fruit, while Sofia loves to eat and makes a big show of it, almost like she's rubbing it in Heidi's face!”

“People wonder how Sofia stays so slim given the amount she eats!” added an insider.

The source revealed that both give sweet gesture to the camera, but behind the scenes “everyone can see it's a forced friendship”.

This is not the first Heidi was involved in a drama on AGT set. Heidi supported the competition show after Gabrielle Union accused the show of having a toxic work environment.

Despite Gabrielle’s claims, Heidi stood by the show rather than her former colleague.

At the time, the supermodel revealed, “I’ve only had an amazing experience.”

“I can’t speak for Gabrielle. I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful,” added Heidi.