Nicole Kidman on when she knew husband Keith Urban was ‘the one’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s love story continues to enchant, even after nearly two decades of marriage.

In a heartfelt interview with People Magazine, Kidman, 56, reminisced about the moment she knew Urban was “the one.”

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she recollected, adding, “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.”

At the time, the couple had only known each other for a few months, having met at an event in Los Angeles in 2005.

“I believed by that point he was the love of my life,” the Big Little Lies star continued. “Maybe that’s because I’m deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

Just over a year after meeting, they exchanged vows, and nearly twenty years later, their bond remains as strong as ever.

“I’m so lucky that I have Keith who’s just my love, my deep, deep love,” Kidman gushed.

Over the course of their marriage, the pair welcomed daughters Sunday and Faith, adding to Kidman’s family, which includes two children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, whom she divorced in 2001.