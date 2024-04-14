Meghan Markle makes 'emotional vow' for kids as Harry pushes for UK return

Meghan Markle can’t fathom Prince Harry’s willingness to return to his homeland and reunite with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be at odds with one another over their visit to the UK next month.

Harry is reportedly eager to have his kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, meet King Charles, who has been battling cancer for over two months now.

Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed, “[Meghan] is still refusing to set foot in the U.K. again after everything that’s happened with Harry’s family.

“It’s emotional for her to think that he’s willing to walk out of the home they’ve made together to go back to be with those people,” they explained, “and she’s definitely vowed to keep the kids in California.”

For the unversed, the Spare author is set to make his second trip to London this year to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games.

According to a copy of schedule obtained by the Daily Express, Harry is confirmed deliver a speech at the event, while Meghan’s attendance is still marked as TBC i.e., to be confirmed.