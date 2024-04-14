Prince Harry's 'desperate plea' moves ailing King Charles to tears

Prince Harry makes 'desperate plea' to cancer-stricken King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly made a “desperate plea” to King Charles after learning about his cancer diagnosis.

According to In Touch, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex is eager to see his father King Charles and estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton as he prepares for a visit to UK next month.

“On one explosive night after Charles and Kate had both announced their cancer diagnoses, Harry reached his breaking point,” they said.

“He’s been really worried and made a desperate plea to Charles,” the insider explained. “He wants to reconcile with the family and pitch in to help at this time of need. He’s told them he’s coming home.”

For the unversed, the Spare author is set to attend the upcoming St. Paul’s Cathedral service to celebrate ten years of The Invictus Games on May 8.

This will mark Harry’s second visit to his home country this year after stepping down from his position as a working royal alongside wife Meghan Markle four years ago.

He boarded on an emergency flight to London at the beginning of February after the King personally informed him about his diagnosis with an unspecified form of cancer.

It is pertinent to note that the royal did not visit the Waleses in their Windsor estate, where the princess was recovering from a major abdominal surgery at the time.