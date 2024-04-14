Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco in new PDA-filled snaps

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have turned their love on.

Over the weekend, the popstar, 31, shared a series of PDA-filled photos to her Instagram Stories featuring her beau Benny Blanco, 36.

In one snap, the couple appeared to be at a party as Blanco planted a kiss on Gomez, who had her back turned to the camera while caressing Blanco’s neck.

The couple, whose relationship was confirmed in December 2023, were all glammed-up, with Gomez stunning in a sequin-strapped red dress and Blanco dapper in a blue tuxedo.

But Gomez’s display of affection didn’t end there.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted another photo – this time seemingly a car selfie – with Blanco seated next to her.

The music producer held Gomez’s manicured hand to his lips as he affectionately planted a kiss on it.



The Wizards of Waverly Place alum tagged Blanco as she wrote, “I love you” over the picture.

The snaps come just as the Single Soon hitmaker denied rumours that she was having an affair with John F. Kennedy’s grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg.

Taking to the comments section of the Instagram fan page that posted about the rumour, Gomez simply stated, “Never met this human sorry.”