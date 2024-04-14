Grimes faces 'difficulties' during 50-minute show at Coachella

Grimes faced “major technical difficulties” during her performance at Coachella

Grimes faced “major technical difficulties” during the fifty-minute show at Coachella 2024.

Before entering the halfway mark, Grimes claimed that she had to restart Music 4 Machines several times.

Complaining about the fact that the songs were playing at a double speed than she had intended, Grimes explained: “This is a difficult thing to explain but we’re having a major technical error,” she said. “Don’t judge me for being bad a calculating things.”

She even admitted to being unable to "do the math" in time, trying to recall the “tempo of each song” that she had queued up in mind.

In turn, the singer decided to play some of her unreleased songs, the ones she recorded few days back.

Letting out angsty screams and with the set falling apart, Grimes stated: “I’m trying to think. I’m not good enough at math for this sh*t.”

However, in the end, she was “led into Genesis” as the stage was cut short and the singer was forced to exit.

For the unversed, the Canadian musician has released five albums till date, including her 2023 new singles; Welcome to the Opera with Anyma, I Wanna Be Software with Illangelo, and Nothing Lasts Forever with Sevdaliza.