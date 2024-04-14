Keanu Reeves debuts new look as he steps out with Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves made a dapper appearance at the red carpet with girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The couple attended the MOCA Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, April 13, via People Magazine.

The Matrix star, 59, was dressed wore a navy blue ensemble, while his artist girlfriend, 54, donned a vibrant blue-green coloured dress.

Reeves and Grant last appeared together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Gala in November 2023. The couple made their relationship public in 2019 and have made that event an annual date night since then.

According to a previous report by People Magazine, the couple is very private as they juggle their personal and professional life together.

“They both work hard and then enjoy life together,” the insider said. “They're very much a normal couple.”

"They're often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them," the source continued. "They're both homebodies. They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner."

Moreover, the John Wick actor refers to his girlfriend as “a rare gem” and he is “very happy” with her, per the source cited by the outlet.