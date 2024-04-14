Shakira teases BLACKPINK's Lisa collab in new photo at Coachella 2024

BLACKPINK sensation Lisa and Shakira set social media on fire after the queen of Latin music shared a snapshot of the two artists together.
Following a thrilling day at Coachella, dominated by the Latin artist, Shakira, 47, took to social media to express her gratitude for the overwhelming response with a carousel of photos from the event.
Several pictures from the night were posted on Instagram, but one particular snapshot stole the spotlight, capturing Lisa seemingly having a fangirl moment with Shakira.
The Lloud founder was posing with the Waka Waka hitmaker while holding a poster of the latter’s latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, released on March 22.
Moreover, it appeared that the chart-toppers may have hinted at a possible collab among them in the future.
In addition, fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the comments section with praises for both artists.
One fan eagerly called for a collaboration between Lisa and Shakira, claiming it as a much-needed musical fusion, "LISA x SHAKIRA COLLAB IS DEFINITELY NEEDED QUEEN."
Another fan expressed sheer happiness, "LISA AND SHAKIRA?!! I CAN DIE HAPPILY NOW."
Yet another fan chimed in, saying, "SHAKIRA AND LISA? and Lisa with the album in her hand [screaming in fear emoji] I'm dying!"
The unexpected encounter between Lisa and Shakira sparked a wave of excitement among fans, igniting hopes for a potential collaboration between the two talented artists.
The duo strike several poses for the camera on the red carpet of the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant made their relationship public in 2019
Sharon Osbourne referred to Amanda Holden as 'ill-informed sycophantic'
Prince Harry believes Meghan Markle to be more fit for Queen than Kate Middleton