Shakira teases BLACKPINK's Lisa collab in new photo at Coachella 2024

Shakira stunned fans by posting a picture with BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK sensation Lisa and Shakira set social media on fire after the queen of Latin music shared a snapshot of the two artists together.

Following a thrilling day at Coachella, dominated by the Latin artist, Shakira, 47, took to social media to express her gratitude for the overwhelming response with a carousel of photos from the event.

Several pictures from the night were posted on Instagram, but one particular snapshot stole the spotlight, capturing Lisa seemingly having a fangirl moment with Shakira.

The Lloud founder was posing with the Waka Waka hitmaker while holding a poster of the latter’s latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, released on March 22.

Moreover, it appeared that the chart-toppers may have hinted at a possible collab among them in the future.

In addition, fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the comments section with praises for both artists.

One fan eagerly called for a collaboration between Lisa and Shakira, claiming it as a much-needed musical fusion, "LISA x SHAKIRA COLLAB IS DEFINITELY NEEDED QUEEN."

Another fan expressed sheer happiness, "LISA AND SHAKIRA?!! I CAN DIE HAPPILY NOW."

Yet another fan chimed in, saying, "SHAKIRA AND LISA? and Lisa with the album in her hand [screaming in fear emoji] I'm dying!"

The unexpected encounter between Lisa and Shakira sparked a wave of excitement among fans, igniting hopes for a potential collaboration between the two talented artists.