Olivia Rodrigo joins Gwen Stefani on Coachella stage for surprise performance

Olivia Rodrigo joined in for the surprise performance of Bathwater

Olivia Rodrigo recently jumped on the Coachella main stage alongside No Doubt, for a surprise performance of the band’s Bathwater.



The event took place on the second night of the annual Los Angeles music festival, marking both Rodrigo’s and No Doubt’s first performance at the festival.

Introducing the eighth song of their set, the SoCak ska-pop band embraced Rodrigo on the stage, appearing as a special guest.

Rodrigo and the band's lead singer Gwen Stefani grooved to the 2000 single.

At the end of the performance, the pair exchanged hugs before leaving the stage together.

This is not the first time Rodrigo and No Doubt were mentioned in the same breath.

In a recent interview with the American songwriter, Rodrigo referred to No Doubt as a key source of inspiration, praising frontrunner Stefani as a “true artist.”

Speaking of Gwen’s versatile qualities as an artist, Rodrigo said: “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring.”

“To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.”

For the unversed, Rodrigo is currently in the midst of her Guts World Tour.