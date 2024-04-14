Kelly Osbourne backs by her mother Sharon in opposing Amanda Holden

Kelly Osbourne has stepped in to support her mother Sharon Osbourne, with her ongoing dispute with Amanda Holden over Simon Cowell's defence after Sharon Osbourne spoke her opinions about him on Celebrity Big Brother.

In a lengthy speech, Sharon referred to Amanda as "ill-informed sycophantic" when Amanda confronted her over her disparaging remarks against Simon. Kelly, her daughter, has now come forward to thank her.

Kelly posted a clip of author Daniel Chidiac saying this on her Instagram Story: “Some people are really so delusional that they think it's disrespectful when you don't just sit back and allow them to disrespect you anymore.”

In Amanda’s statement to the Daily Mail, she said: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon - he's the person who's given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn't have had.”

“It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background - just stabby, stabby, stabby.”

Sharon then responded with: “Amanda, I am responding to your interview with the Daily Mail on April 12th, I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband's employer, or so I've read. However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect.”

“Amanda, I think you're missing the point here, no disrespect to Simon Cowell, but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on X Factor and I delivered for him and together all of us made a great team.”

“Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to, however, I don't have the ambition or time to do so,” she remarked.

In reaction to Amanda attributing her opulent lifestyle to Simon and X Factor, Sharon emphasised her opulent lifestyle: “Our worlds are totally different. I have been blessed with an amazing lifestyle throughout my entire life.”

“Before you were born, I was living in a mansion in Beverly Hills and continue to do so today and continue to have my country estate in England as well,” she added.