Jennifer Aniston helping Sandra Bullock to heal from Bryan Randall’s death

Jennifer Aniston is helping Sandra Bullock during the tough phase of her life.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Friends star becomes a great support system for the Speed actress after her long-term partner Bryan Randall's death.

An insider shared, "Jen and Sandra, especially, are truly close. They love spending time together."

The source added, "Sandra has really been leaning on Jennifer" to heal from the traumatic period of her life.



The report shared, "Obviously, she’s not over losing Bryan and probably never will be completely, but Jen helped save her from the crushing grief."

It is pertinent to mention that Sandra and Jennifer have known each other for three decades.

The source stated that after losing her partner Sandra “could have retreated into isolation," but "Jen never stopped reaching out."

The report further shared that the Murder Mystery actress wouldn’t let Sandra "deal with the loss on her own..." The source continued, "Jen’s gotten Sandra out of the house and made sure she had people around her who love her and make her laugh."

For the unversed, Sandra lost her boyfriend of eight years in August 2023 following his long battle with ALS, a fatal motor neuron disease.