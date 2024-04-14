Meghan Markle's 'kindest gesture' to ailing King Charles, Princess Kate revealed

Meghan Markle has been urged to stay at an arm’s length from the UK as Prince Harry prepares for his imminent visit.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to accompany the duke to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service to mark 10 years of The Invictus Games in London next month.

It is also likely that the Montecito couple visit ailing King Charles and Kate Middleton in the wake of their respective battles with cancer.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond advised Meghan against her plans to hel rift with the royal family during the current health crisis.

She noted, "I don’t think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would — rightly— be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral.

"This is not the time for either the King or the Princess to have to deal with family rifts,” the expert explained. “They have too much on their plates at the moment.

“So Meghan’s kindest gesture would be to send her very best wishes, but to stay away for now,” Bond added.