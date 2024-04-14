Ryan Gosling’s says daughters outshine him in ‘I’m Just Ken’ choreography

‘I’m Just Ken’ won a Grammy for Best Song for Written Visual Media

Ryan Gosling’s daughters showed him once again that he’s just Ken.

During his appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show last week, the 43-year-old actor revealed that his daughters not only learned the choreography to I’m Just Ken for his Oscars 2024 performance, but they were much better at it than him.

“They know all the choreography better than I do, the songs,” he said, mimicking his daughters’ dance moves. “They’re backstage showing me,” he continued.

Reflecting on his Oscars performance of I’m Just Ken – which won the Grammy for Best Song for Written Visual Media – Gosling revealed that it was the “first” big show Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, have attended.

He said, “It was great. It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row.”

The Barbie star further revealed that “it was their interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this,” adding that they were with him when he filmed the musical number for the hit 2023 film.



He added, “A lot of this has no context for them, you know? It’s just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house. So I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on.”