Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom dazzle in coordinated outfits for date night

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom exchanged smile at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony red carpet

Katy Perry stepped out with her partner Orlando Bloom for a glammed-up red carpet appearance after a long time.



The couple graced the red carpet of the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night, April 13, as reported by People Magazine.

The two, who share a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, showed off their fashion sense while opting for coordinated looks for the night.

Perry, 39, donned a black strapless full-length dress featuring a figure-fitted bodice that flowed elegantly into a bell skirt.

She styled her tresses in a sleek, tightly wrapped braid accentuating her chiselled jawline.

The songstress completed her look with a small metallic bag and paired the outfit with matching pointy-toe heels.

Meanwhile, her partner Bloom, 47, exuded charisma in a classic black tuxedo over a white button-down shirt adorned with a bow tie.

Perry posed for the cameras while locking hands with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. They also chatted for quite some time on the red carpet.

While it's not their first red carpet-appearance together, it has been some time since the couple has showcased their fashion-forward style in such a grand manner.