Bradley Nowell's son honours dad in Sublime reunion at Coachella 2024

Bud Gaugh played the iconic green drum set with Bradley's guitar in Coachella set

Sublime rocked the Coachella stage in 2024 along with a heartfelt tribute to the late band member Bradley Nowell from his son Jakob Nowell.



According to Variety, Jakob joined original band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson for an electrifying performance at the annual music and arts festival.

In a touching homage to his father, he played his dad's custom guitar and Mesa Boogie amp on stage while Gaugh took his seat behind his signature green drum kit.

This momentous occasion marked the first time since 1996 that Bradley's guitar and the iconic green drum kit were played together on stage.

Interestingly, Jakob, who ensured that Bradley's legacy was honoured during the reunion, is now the same age as his father was when he passed away, making the occasion more moving.

Additionally, Jakob, before reuniting with Gaugh and Wilson for Sublime, was involved in other musical endeavours, including the Long Beach-based ska punk band LAW.

He has also kicked off a new project called Jakob's Castle, slated to release new music in 2024.

Meanwhile, following Bradley's death, the remaining Sublime members teamed up with Rome Ramirez to form Sublime with Rome.

However, the original lineup has changed over the years, with Gaugh departing the group in December 2011 and Wilson announcing his exit from Sublime with Rome in February 2024.